"In this course, you learn how to create APIs that utilize multiple services and how you can use custom code on Apigee. You will also learn about fault handling, and how to share logic between proxies. You learn about traffic management and caching. You also create a developer portal, and publish your API to the portal. You learn about logging and analytics, as well as CI/CD and the different deployment models supported by Apigee.
This course is part of the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization
Describe Apigee terminology and organizational model based on Apigee product capabilities.
Interact with Apigee API Platform.
Explore and put into practice API design, development and management concepts.
Identify capabilities available to secure, scale, and manage APIs and API products.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to API Development! This is the third course in the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform series.
Mediation
This module introduces mediation concepts, including payload formats and transformation, service callouts, custom code policies, hosted targets, shared flows, and fault handling
Traffic Management
This module introduces spike arrests, quotas, and caching within Apigee
API Publishing
This module introduces API publishing, the developer portal, and API versioning
Logging and Analytics
This module introduces message logging, Cloud Logging, and Apigee analytics
Advanced Topics
This module introduces Apigee deployment options and CI/CD tools and strategies
TOP REVIEWS FROM API DEVELOPMENT ON GOOGLE CLOUD'S APIGEE API PLATFORM
Very Complete, very long , very good labs with adequate depth on the topics would recommend to anyone seriously considering pursuing knowledge on apigee
I like the short lessons (perfect for my attention span). Instructions are detailed in line items and pictures.
The perfect follow up course to the API Design course re-iterating the basics and provided practice on the essential API policies
This is a great course to overview the most powerful features of Apigee Edge. Highly recommended for all those who wanna get deep into Apigee Edge most common features.
About the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization
This three-course specialization introduces learners to Apigee, Google Cloud's full-lifecycle API management platform. Using a combination of presentations, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will explore the full API lifecycle, and learn how to design, secure, and publish APIs using the Apigee API Platform. You will use labs to build APIs that solve real-world scenarios.
