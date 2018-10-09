About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Apigee terminology and organizational model based on Apigee product capabilities.

  • Interact with Apigee API Platform.

  • Explore and put into practice API design, development and management concepts.

  • Identify capabilities available to secure, scale, and manage APIs and API products.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
9 hours to complete

Mediation

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Traffic Management

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 49 min)
2 hours to complete

API Publishing

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min)
19 minutes to complete

Logging and Analytics

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min)
1 hour to complete

Advanced Topics

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

