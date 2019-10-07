GM
Oct 12, 2019
This is the most powerful course so far. Makes you a basic developer by the end of this course if you go through each line carefully and give it a little more practice and understanding.
DP
Jun 27, 2019
It gives you the basics knowledge and hands on, it explains the realm of possibilities. At the end you have the basic building blocks to start build what ever you need.
By James K•
Oct 6, 2019
This course covered a significant amount of material and most of the labs were good. Some labs could have used a bit more explanation.
The lab on node.js needs to be totally revamped since parts of it are now deprecated in Apigee and there are other package dependencies needed that the lab does not tell you about.
It didn't cover some topics on OAuth2 , Restful APIs or OpenAPI specs in nearly enough detail in the hands on exercises.
By Ronald P T R•
Apr 13, 2020
The API Development on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform course gave a more in-depth explanation on the components on how to create an API using APIGEE Edge and also the best practices in making APIs in APIGEE Edge. It is important for API engineers to follow best practices when making APIs as it will improve efficiency and also will lessen the chances of making ambiguous APIs.
By Jesus E•
Oct 4, 2020
The course on Digital Transformation I have ever taken!!! Not only about API, about everything is in the course on how to improve the knowledge about the positive impact of develope API as a product and not as a project!!! Congrats Google and Coursera!!!
By Neha S•
Apr 27, 2021
These 3 courses helped me fill in the gaps that i had regarding API Management concept and helped me know how effectively Apigee helps in dealing with all business requirements from an API management platform. It was a great learning experience
By Guru P•
Jan 13, 2020
A very nice course filled up with the most needed output as required. Loved the content of the course and the lab details were very much helpful in understanding the development and various aspects that are used in APIGEE world.
By Phuti M•
Apr 8, 2020
The course gives you a good understanding of the Apigee platform capabilities with hands on labs to make sure you don't only understand it in theory but also in practice. Enjoyed myself during the course and learnt a lot.
By Felipe h•
Feb 20, 2019
This is a great course to overview the most powerful features of Apigee Edge. Highly recommended for all those who wanna get deep into Apigee Edge most common features.
By mohd a•
Aug 7, 2019
Excellent course materials. Have me to gain immense knowledge on APIGEE and its components. I thank coursera. Cousera is a wonderful platform for learning.
By Jorge O•
May 3, 2019
Very Complete, very long , very good labs with adequate depth on the topics would recommend to anyone seriously considering pursuing knowledge on apigee
By Oscar A I A•
Oct 7, 2020
this course helped me to understand how both apis and apígee work. The best practicves for implementation and understandig concepts
By Souvik D•
Aug 26, 2019
The perfect follow up course to the API Design course re-iterating the basics and provided practice on the essential API policies
By Chun Y Y•
Sep 7, 2019
Unfortunately, the node js example is no longer valid after the changing of edge UI to hosted target. Please change the content.
By Benson N K•
Oct 22, 2021
Great course, well written and concisely explained. The labs are also very easy to follow along. I'd highly recommend
By Andre S•
Apr 24, 2020
I learned alot this course really helped me from a programming perspective, infrastructure and penetration testing.
By Victor S•
May 19, 2019
The labs were very helpful, detailed, and the course walks step by step through how to build something meaningful
By Gaurav K B•
May 30, 2020
A very comprehensive course with some very well sought out lab exercises. A perfect introduction to Apigee Edge
By Sally R•
Oct 10, 2018
I like the short lessons (perfect for my attention span). Instructions are detailed in line items and pictures.
By Mark M•
Sep 6, 2018
really good hands on experience with the product, and clear explanations for all concepts. Really enjoyed this
By Saravanakumar P•
May 15, 2020
Excellent training material with side by side practice labs gives me true experience of development
By Avdhesh S C•
Dec 29, 2018
Helped me in APIGEE Engineer Exam preparation .... All concepts are crystal clear now . Thanks :)
By Ivan D L S•
Mar 6, 2021
Excellent course for those interested in learning how to design, build and deploy APIs securely.
By Vibhav V•
Oct 7, 2020
Very nicely organized course to make anyone ready for Development or architect journey with ease
By Miguel G L•
Feb 14, 2019
I like it so much, It's a mid-level review that provide enough features to design a solution.