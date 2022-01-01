- Oauth
- API security
- REST API design
- OpenAPI specifications
- Apigee API Platform
Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization
Develop APIs with the Apigee API Platform. Learn how to design, build, secure, deploy, and manage API solutions using Apigee, Google Cloud's full-lifecycle API management solution
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop a good understanding of Google Cloud's Apigee API platform features and organizational model.
Learn how to design APIs and deploy them to the Apigee API platform.
Understand how to productize and publish APIs.
Gain a deep understanding of API security, including OAuth, JSON Web Tokens, and federated identity.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform. The labs are built upon each other, but each lab contains a solution to the previous lab which can be used if necessary.
You will use Apigee X organizations that are automatically generated for you to build an API in a series of labs.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
API Design and Fundamentals of Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
In this course, you learn how to design APIs, and how to use OpenAPI specifications to document them. You learn about the API life cycle, and how the Apigee API platform helps you manage all aspects of the life cycle. You learn about how APIs can be designed using API proxies, and how APIs are packaged as API products to be used by app developers.
API Security on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
In this course, you learn how to secure your APIs. You explore the security concerns you will encounter for your APIs. You learn about OAuth, the primary authorization method for REST APIs. You will learn about JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and federated security. You also learn about securing against malicious requests, safely sending requests across a public network, and how to secure your data for users of Apigee.
API Development on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
"In this course, you learn how to create APIs that utilize multiple services and how you can use custom code on Apigee. You will also learn about fault handling, and how to share logic between proxies. You learn about traffic management and caching. You also create a developer portal, and publish your API to the portal. You learn about logging and analytics, as well as CI/CD and the different deployment models supported by Apigee.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.