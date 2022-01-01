Familiarity with Linux. Basic understanding of Google Cloud, Google Kubernetes Engine, networking, shell scripting, XML, JSON, HTTP, REST, and TLS.
Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud Specialization
Install and Manage the Apigee Hybrid API Platform. Understand the architecture, terminology and concepts that are used to install, manage, scale and monitor the Apigee hybrid API management platform.
Learn the Apigee hybrid architecture, terminology and organizational model. Learn how to install Apigee hybrid on Google Kubernetes Engine.
Learn how to manage and scale Apigee hybrid runtime environments, the API proxy deployment process, and how hybrid data and services are secured.
Learn how to upgrade and rollback the Apigee hybrid installation, and how to monitor and troubleshoot the hybrid runtime plane components.
Develop a good understanding of Apigee hybrid architecture.
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, learners will be able to practically apply the skills they learn through hands-on labs exercises utilizing Qwiklabs.
Labs include the installing Apigee hybrid, adding an environment to the hybrid runtime plane, scaling the platform to add extra API processing capacity, and monitoring the components that make up the hybrid platform. By completing these projects, learners gain the knowledge and skills required to implement these common tasks when managing and operating Apigee hybrid.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Architecting and Installing the Apigee Hybrid API Platform
"This course introduces you to the fundamentals and practices used to install and manage Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for hybrid cloud. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials,
Managing and Securing the Apigee Hybrid API Platform
This course discusses how environments are managed in Apigee hybrid, and how runtime plane components are secured.
Upgrading and Monitoring the Apigee Hybrid API Platform
This course discusses the upgrade process for Apigee hybrid, and teaches you how to monitor and troubleshoot the hybrid runtime plane components.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
