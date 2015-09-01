About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Manage environments in Apigee hybrid.

  • Deploy and debug API proxies on the hybrid platform.

  • Learn about security, data storage and role-based access control in Apigee hybrid.

  • Understand how to plan for capacity in the hybrid runtime plane, and how to scale runtime components.

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Introduction

Deployment and Environment Management

Week 2

Security

Capacity Planning and Scaling

About the Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud Specialization

