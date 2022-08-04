About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Whizlabs

Whizlabs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Infrastructure Automation with Terraform

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Managing Infrastructure

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Working with Modules and Remote State

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Advanced Terraform Features

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

