Terraform is one of the most recognized infrastructure automation tools that help in addressing various real-life challenges. Infrastructure automation is a reliable instrument for improving productivity, efficiency, and reduction of operational downtime for enterprises. As a result, you can gain better career opportunities with skills in infrastructure automation with Terraform.
Offered By
Infrastructure Automation with TerraformWhizlabs
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Introduction to Infrastructure Automation with Terraform
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Managing Infrastructure
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Working with Modules and Remote State
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Advanced Terraform Features
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.