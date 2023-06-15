Terraform is one of the most recognized infrastructure automation tools that help in addressing various real-life challenges. This training course helps you develop your skills and knowledge in Terraform. You can learn the skills for developing cloud infrastructure in an effective and reliable manner. In addition, you can also develop the skills for the automation of infrastructure by using Terraform for public cloud platforms.
Exam Prep: HashiCorp Certified Terraform Associate (003)
Taught in English
1,629 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Configure simple to complex infrastructure using Terraform commands.
Implement and use Terraform Variables, Data Types, Data Values, Functions
Terraform Cloud features.
Skills you'll gain
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to the Exam Prep: HashiCorp Certified Terraform Associate (003) Course. In the first week, we'll learn the basic components of HashiCorp Terraform. We will explore the steps to setup AWS account and install Terraform and create a simple infrastructure.
What's included
8 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this second week, we'll learn about Terraform Providers and how to use multiple providers in a single infrastructure. We will also explore Provider versioning and basics of Terraform Statefiles.
What's included
6 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In the third week of this course, we'll learn to use attributes and variables in terraform configuration. We will explore datatypes, different expressions and function implementation in terraform.
What's included
11 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In the fourth week of the course, we'll learn different kinds of files used while configuring infrastructure using Terraform. We will explore the concepts of Provisioners and some other miscellaneous features in Terraform.
What's included
12 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In the fifth week of this course, we'll learn about the use of Modules in Terraform. We'll explore different module sources and configure a simple infrastructure using Terraform. After this, we'll end the module by exploring and demonstrating on how to import resources in Terraform.
What's included
9 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In the sixth week of this course, we'll learn the concept of remote state management, state locking and explore security aspects in Terraform. We'll explore Terraform Workspaces and its features. We'll end up by examining Mutiple region and Multiple user resources in Terraform.
What's included
9 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In the seventh week of this course, we'll learn the concept of remote state management, state locking and explore security aspects in Terraform. We'll explore Terraform Workspaces and its features. We'll end up by examining Mutiple region and Multiple user resources in Terraform.
What's included
7 videos3 readings4 quizzes
