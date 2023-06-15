Whizlabs
Exam Prep: HashiCorp Certified Terraform Associate (003)
Whizlabs

Exam Prep: HashiCorp Certified Terraform Associate (003)

Taught in English

1,629 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Configure simple to complex infrastructure using Terraform commands.

  • Implement and use Terraform Variables, Data Types, Data Values, Functions

  • Terraform Cloud features.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

16 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to the Exam Prep: HashiCorp Certified Terraform Associate (003) Course. In the first week, we'll learn the basic components of HashiCorp Terraform. We will explore the steps to setup AWS account and install Terraform and create a simple infrastructure.

What's included

8 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this second week, we'll learn about Terraform Providers and how to use multiple providers in a single infrastructure. We will also explore Provider versioning and basics of Terraform Statefiles.

What's included

6 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In the third week of this course, we'll learn to use attributes and variables in terraform configuration. We will explore datatypes, different expressions and function implementation in terraform.

What's included

11 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In the fourth week of the course, we'll learn different kinds of files used while configuring infrastructure using Terraform. We will explore the concepts of Provisioners and some other miscellaneous features in Terraform.

What's included

12 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In the fifth week of this course, we'll learn about the use of Modules in Terraform. We'll explore different module sources and configure a simple infrastructure using Terraform. After this, we'll end the module by exploring and demonstrating on how to import resources in Terraform.

What's included

9 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In the sixth week of this course, we'll learn the concept of remote state management, state locking and explore security aspects in Terraform. We'll explore Terraform Workspaces and its features. We'll end up by examining Mutiple region and Multiple user resources in Terraform.

What's included

9 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In the seventh week of this course, we'll learn the concept of remote state management, state locking and explore security aspects in Terraform. We'll explore Terraform Workspaces and its features. We'll end up by examining Mutiple region and Multiple user resources in Terraform.

What's included

7 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions