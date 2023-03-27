Code and apply your first Terraform configuration without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with limited knowledge of cloud computing, providing a solid foundation of cloud infrastructure provisioning and management, using Terraform, an open-source IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) tool. The modules in this course cover Terraform's basic architecture and syntax, managing resources, and other related topics. A review of AWS EC2 instances is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours.