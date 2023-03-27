About this Course

Intermediate Level

A review of AWS EC2 instances is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use Terraform to build, change and destroy infrastructure?

  • How to manage resource dependencies and similar resources in Terraform?

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Platforms
  • Cloud Management
  • Cloud Infrastructure
Intermediate Level

A review of AWS EC2 instances is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Terraform States

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Managing Terraform Resources and Dependencies

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Organizing Terraform Modules

3 hours to complete
2 readings

