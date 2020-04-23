In this course, you learn how to design APIs, and how to use OpenAPI specifications to document them. You learn about the API life cycle, and how the Apigee API platform helps you manage all aspects of the life cycle. You learn about how APIs can be designed using API proxies, and how APIs are packaged as API products to be used by app developers.
Describe Apigee terminology and organizational model based on Apigee product capabilities.
Interact with Apigee API Platform.
Explore and put into practice API design, development and management concepts.
Identify capabilities available to secure, scale, and manage APIs and API products.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0: Introduction
Welcome to API Design and Fundamentals! This is the first course in the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform series.
Module 1: Apigee Overview
This module introduces the Apigee platform, API management, and the API lifecycle.
Module 2: API-First and OpenAPI Specifications
This module introduces the basic concepts of REST API design, API first development, and OpenAPI specifications
Module 3: API Proxies
This module introduces API proxies, proxy and target endpoints, environment groups, route rules, target servers, conditions, flows, and policies
Module 4: API Products
This module introduces REST API response design, API products, app developers, apps, API keys, and API product strategies
This course has a lot of great info. I am looking forward to starting the next course to built off what I just learned.
A very detailed and well organised course by Google Cloud. Extremely happy with the content and the lab activities make it even more exiting and gives hand-on experience! Thank you team!
The tutors were good and the content also sufficient for the course. It was overall a very good course with content, the lectures, notes and the questionnaires and tests
I learned alot this course really helped me from a programming perspective, infrastructure and penetration testing.
This three-course specialization introduces learners to Apigee, Google Cloud's full-lifecycle API management platform. Using a combination of presentations, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will explore the full API lifecycle, and learn how to design, secure, and publish APIs using the Apigee API Platform. You will use labs to build APIs that solve real-world scenarios.
