AE
Sep 24, 2019
Very easy to pick up and understand. The in-depth design, while still beginner, is refined well and communicates best practices which helps API development get started on the right foot!
PR
Feb 8, 2022
A very detailed and well organised course by Google Cloud. Extremely happy with the content and the lab activities make it even more exiting and gives hand-on experience! Thank you team!
By Tenzing N W•
May 28, 2018
Brief but to the point. Tells what API developers need to hear ( maybe listen) and gives enough pointers where to refer to the docs. A great starter course for APIGEE journey.
By Theodore B•
Jan 30, 2019
All of the lessons were great and the instructors are awesome. I came in to the course with a general working knowledge of APIs and practices but, after this introductory course, I now feel like I understand the general explicit API concepts as well as the Apigee environment way better.
By Tushar S•
Jun 14, 2020
The tutors were good and the content also sufficient for the course. It was overall a very good course with content, the lectures, notes and the questionnaires and tests
By Will W•
Mar 6, 2018
Very nicely done. I have one suggestion -- the "node setup" command makes me enter my Apigee password on the command line in plain text and now it's in my terminal history. I'd recommend changing that so the user is prompted for the password and it is hidden. One other thing, also in the "node" setup command, make it clear that the user is to you their own Organization. I had to think twice and wonder, is there a special org that is set up for this course, or do I use my own org. I used my own, but it would be nice to make it clear in the instructions.
By Luis B•
Apr 3, 2020
Excelente curso, cubre todos los temas necesarios para Implementar las API en Apigee y brinda adicionalmente buenas practicas para alcanzar el objetivo con la menor cantidad de tropiezos posibles. Recomendado completamente.Excelente curso, cubre todos los temas necesarios para Implementar las API en Apigee y brinda adicionalmente buenas practicas para alcanzar el objetivo con la menor cantidad de tropiezos posibles. Recomendado completamente.
By Ronald P T R•
Apr 7, 2020
Overall it was a excellent course because it has provided simple explanations on concepts regarding on making an API which should made in a way that app developers could easily understand the API that they will be using for their back end system. This course has also provided best practices when building an API from scratch and it is stated in this course that you should reuse assets whenever possible
By Utkarsh P•
Mar 30, 2020
The course is Awesome. I learned a lot about Apigee Edge as Platform and services it offers.
I didn't understand the last 2 labs. I just followed the instructions provided like created the Apigee edge and firebase account and ran some commands on my laptop and that's it. I am hoping to get it clear in the remaining one of the 2 courses.
Thank you, Google and Apigee Team
By danjel h•
May 23, 2020
So far after watching and learning this new technology for APIgee it seems quite nice and understandable. For me, it was a very good decision to take part in this course to increase my knowledge by learning new things from this amazing course. It will help me furthermore developing my skills in the near future.
By Javi O S•
Jan 15, 2021
Lo único que creo que no está bien explicado es como hacer los laboratorios. Me refiero al primer vídeo que te explica como abrir una ventana de incógnito y comenzar los labs. Seguramente ese vídeo corresponde a una versión anterior de los labs. El resto muy bien explicado todo.
By Enzo S•
Dec 20, 2020
Excelente curso que se ha presentado y que he cursado. Tengo el agrado de decir que estoy bastante conforme con lo que he aprendido a lo largo de esta capacitación, conociendo una nueva plataforma y reforzando conceptos que son clave para un buen diseño de API.
By André R C•
Apr 4, 2018
Great material. I would add just some information about the setup Lab to explain what has been done in each step. For me was like magic. I mean, i did see that all configurations and proxy were created but i really have no idea what was done.
By Pawan P•
Sep 4, 2018
Thanks a lot for this very well designed course. Please add a little animation about the process flow which will help first time learners understand and memorize the concepts in a better way. Thanks a lot for this great course.
By Vignesh L•
Jul 14, 2020
Really one among best courses that I've found and explored.....Was bit tough, but stilled managed to complete in HONORS...I heart fully thank the INSTRUCTORS and the entire Coursera team for doing the great help...
By KARTHICK•
Dec 8, 2018
Perfect and Crispy course. I am an APIGEE developer for last 2 years , started my development with no training .this course was a good refresher and was able to relate and associate our development standards.
By Girish M•
Oct 10, 2019
This course is direct from google and very simply designed that will help you jump start in the shortest time possible. Great content and simplicity. Keep it simple - something that google is known for.
By Alan G L B•
Jun 27, 2020
El contenido del curso es bueno y las explicaciones de los instructores excelente, se complementa leyendo parte de la documentación y con los ejercicios de quiz que existen dentro del curso.
By Andrew E•
Sep 25, 2019
Very easy to pick up and understand. The in-depth design, while still beginner, is refined well and communicates best practices which helps API development get started on the right foot!
By Prachi R•
Feb 9, 2022
A very detailed and well organised course by Google Cloud. Extremely happy with the content and the lab activities make it even more exiting and gives hand-on experience! Thank you team!
By Santosh K R•
Apr 29, 2019
Nice introduction to APIgee.
Lab instructions could have be more clear. When working behind corporate proxy, most of the setup wont work. A warning about the same would be great.
By Dagoberto A•
Aug 25, 2018
Great general overview of the APIGEE Edge platform. Also covers some basic API design concepts with a very light touch on common practices encouraged by APIGEE.
By Miguel Á V V•
Dec 22, 2020
Very good course to introduce the Apigee API platform to nowies in the topic. The explanation are very clear and easy to understand. The course is so good.
By rafael x•
Jul 12, 2021
Great course! Excellent materials and tutors. With a basic knowledge you can easily understand the lessons and get what is needed about APIs.
By Deleted A•
May 3, 2019
Excellent overview of API development ! absolutely easy to follow and involved coursework . Perhaps more exercises would make it even better.
By Oscar A I A•
Sep 24, 2020
Is a good start for apigee and API designers. Even if you are not to use apigee, this course gives you a good idea of how apis shoud work
By Edson J R d M•
Sep 10, 2019
This course was very important to me to improve my knowledge regarding APIs mainly for a system to build and maintain the APIs project!