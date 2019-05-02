In this course, you learn how to secure your APIs. You explore the security concerns you will encounter for your APIs. You learn about OAuth, the primary authorization method for REST APIs. You will learn about JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and federated security. You also learn about securing against malicious requests, safely sending requests across a public network, and how to secure your data for users of Apigee.
This course is part of the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe Apigee terminology and organizational model based on Apigee product capabilities.
Interact with Apigee API Platform.
Explore and put into practice API design, development and management concepts.
Identify capabilities available to secure, scale, and manage APIs and API products.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0: Introduction
Welcome to API Security! This is the second course in the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform series.
Module 1: Authentication, Authorization, and OAuth
This module introduces API security concerns, OAuth, JSON Web Tokens, SAML and OpenID Connect.
Module 2: Content, Transport, and Platform Security
This module introduces content-based attacks, transport security, and protection against unauthorized access
Reviews
- 5 stars71.82%
- 4 stars22.20%
- 3 stars4.69%
- 2 stars0.63%
- 1 star0.63%
TOP REVIEWS FROM API SECURITY ON GOOGLE CLOUD'S APIGEE API PLATFORM
The perfect end of the Developing APIs specialization track covering all the essential and important concepts of API secuirty like OAuth, TLS and SAML.
Course was brief but gives you lots of references to continue learning about OAuth2 which is a kinda hard topic to master, but the course does set you up to real world work,
I came to know oAuth2.0 & security policy implementaiton process in Google APIgee. Recommended to API Engineers.
This course was not so interesting as the previous two modules. Too much of handwritten code all the way using configurations prone to human errors and very cumbersome.
About the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization
This three-course specialization introduces learners to Apigee, Google Cloud's full-lifecycle API management platform. Using a combination of presentations, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will explore the full API lifecycle, and learn how to design, secure, and publish APIs using the Apigee API Platform. You will use labs to build APIs that solve real-world scenarios.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.