Learner Reviews & Feedback for API Security on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform by Google Cloud

In this course, you learn how to secure your APIs. You explore the security concerns you will encounter for your APIs. You learn about OAuth, the primary authorization method for REST APIs. You will learn about JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and federated security. You also learn about securing against malicious requests, safely sending requests across a public network, and how to secure your data for users of Apigee. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn how to design, build, secure, deploy, and manage API solutions using Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform. This is the second course of the Developing APIs with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform series. After completing this course, enroll in the API Development on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform course....

HT

May 25, 2020

I worked for Apigee Edge as a software engineer (contractor) over 1 year and the material in these 3 courses help to connect the dots between components of the Apigee API Platform.

JG

May 2, 2019

Course was brief but gives you lots of references to continue learning about OAuth2 which is a kinda hard topic to master, but the course does set you up to real world work,

By Souvik D

Sep 2, 2019

The perfect end of the Developing APIs specialization track covering all the essential and important concepts of API secuirty like OAuth, TLS and SAML.

By Luis B

Apr 20, 2020

Excellent course, covers all the security points necessary to develop secure and reliable APIs. More than meets expectations. I recommend it.

By pushpendra k s

Aug 19, 2019

It was very nice

By B

Aug 7, 2019

As a fairly weathered API developer, I cannot stress enough the importance of this specialization track for GCP. API development without a platform is not only tedious but one of the most integral parts of creating a web framework for consumers. These instructions are perfect for newcomers and seasoned veterans whose workflow will be vastly similar in products complying with industry standards. From a security standpoint, these instructions not only give detailed reasons for use but the nuanced reasons why they exist and when to implement them. For any large scale web framework/product this course is a MUST, for understanding how to protect backend servers. All I can say from years of experience is the more security LAYERS you have the better you can sleep at night. That said, BRAVO GOOGLE... BRAVO!!!!

By Alan G L B

Sep 1, 2020

It was a great course, however there were some issues in the labs due to an upgrade in the specialization, however the instructor was so helpful and always give a solution to the problems.

By Hieu T

May 26, 2020

By Jorge O

May 3, 2019

By ALEJANDRO P

Apr 12, 2021

De forma muy sencilla y didáctica describe y detalla los elementos fundamentales a tener en cuenta sobre la seguridad en APIs sobe Apigee.

By Vikas P

Jun 9, 2021

Excellent startup content for people started working on Apigee API Platform and setting up some of the security practices in Pipeline

By Andre S

Apr 24, 2020

I learned alot this course really helped me from a programming perspective, infrastructure and penetration testing.

By Md. M H

May 24, 2020

I came to know oAuth2.0 & security policy implementaiton process in Google APIgee. Recommended to API Engineers.

By Wojciech Ł

Sep 27, 2021

Great course and exercises. Need to improve Qwicklabs as some Labs have sometimes problems to work properly.

By JOHANA J D F

Nov 30, 2020

me encanto el curso, he aprendido mucho, y me encanta de que explique lo que uno va a realizar.

By Sachin S R

Sep 20, 2020

Thank you APIGEE and Google for the Course and Simple Introduction for building API Platforms

By François R

Jan 23, 2021

Quite dense, have to get it through the course twice, but very complete and profitable

By Vibhav V

Oct 4, 2020

Very nice course. Exactly what I was looking for to compare with IBM API Connect

By Amit K T

Oct 12, 2018

I love this course. I am working as Apigee Product owner, this help me so much.

By Oscar A I A

Sep 25, 2020

This course helped me to better undesrtand how to manage secutiry in apigee

By Kamolphop P

Jul 24, 2020

Helpful with fundamental of security topic and content for securing api

By Pawan P

Nov 29, 2018

It was a great learning experience. Thanks a lot for this opportunity.

By Felipe h

Feb 27, 2019

Excellent material to review the security features of Apigee Edge.

By Syed M Q

Aug 28, 2019

Great insight into securing apis with apigee with good examples

By Sarat C

Aug 27, 2019

Course is good. We would love to see details on JWT integration

By Supriya A M

Jan 9, 2019

A very well-explained course. Had fun in learning. Thanks Team.

By Kamolphop P

Mar 11, 2020

Good Course for getting started with security in API system

