HT
May 25, 2020
I worked for Apigee Edge as a software engineer (contractor) over 1 year and the material in these 3 courses help to connect the dots between components of the Apigee API Platform.
JG
May 2, 2019
Course was brief but gives you lots of references to continue learning about OAuth2 which is a kinda hard topic to master, but the course does set you up to real world work,
By Souvik D•
Sep 2, 2019
The perfect end of the Developing APIs specialization track covering all the essential and important concepts of API secuirty like OAuth, TLS and SAML.
By Luis B•
Apr 20, 2020
Excellent course, covers all the security points necessary to develop secure and reliable APIs. More than meets expectations. I recommend it.
By pushpendra k s•
Aug 19, 2019
It was very nice
By B•
Aug 7, 2019
As a fairly weathered API developer, I cannot stress enough the importance of this specialization track for GCP. API development without a platform is not only tedious but one of the most integral parts of creating a web framework for consumers. These instructions are perfect for newcomers and seasoned veterans whose workflow will be vastly similar in products complying with industry standards. From a security standpoint, these instructions not only give detailed reasons for use but the nuanced reasons why they exist and when to implement them. For any large scale web framework/product this course is a MUST, for understanding how to protect backend servers. All I can say from years of experience is the more security LAYERS you have the better you can sleep at night. That said, BRAVO GOOGLE... BRAVO!!!!
By Alan G L B•
Sep 1, 2020
It was a great course, however there were some issues in the labs due to an upgrade in the specialization, however the instructor was so helpful and always give a solution to the problems.
By Hieu T•
May 26, 2020
I worked for Apigee Edge as a software engineer (contractor) over 1 year and the material in these 3 courses help to connect the dots between components of the Apigee API Platform.
By Jorge O•
May 3, 2019
Course was brief but gives you lots of references to continue learning about OAuth2 which is a kinda hard topic to master, but the course does set you up to real world work,
By ALEJANDRO P•
Apr 12, 2021
De forma muy sencilla y didáctica describe y detalla los elementos fundamentales a tener en cuenta sobre la seguridad en APIs sobe Apigee.
By Vikas P•
Jun 9, 2021
Excellent startup content for people started working on Apigee API Platform and setting up some of the security practices in Pipeline
By Andre S•
Apr 24, 2020
I learned alot this course really helped me from a programming perspective, infrastructure and penetration testing.
By Md. M H•
May 24, 2020
I came to know oAuth2.0 & security policy implementaiton process in Google APIgee. Recommended to API Engineers.
By Wojciech Ł•
Sep 27, 2021
Great course and exercises. Need to improve Qwicklabs as some Labs have sometimes problems to work properly.
By JOHANA J D F•
Nov 30, 2020
me encanto el curso, he aprendido mucho, y me encanta de que explique lo que uno va a realizar.
By Sachin S R•
Sep 20, 2020
Thank you APIGEE and Google for the Course and Simple Introduction for building API Platforms
By François R•
Jan 23, 2021
Quite dense, have to get it through the course twice, but very complete and profitable
By Vibhav V•
Oct 4, 2020
Very nice course. Exactly what I was looking for to compare with IBM API Connect
By Amit K T•
Oct 12, 2018
I love this course. I am working as Apigee Product owner, this help me so much.
By Oscar A I A•
Sep 25, 2020
This course helped me to better undesrtand how to manage secutiry in apigee
By Kamolphop P•
Jul 24, 2020
Helpful with fundamental of security topic and content for securing api
By Pawan P•
Nov 29, 2018
It was a great learning experience. Thanks a lot for this opportunity.
By Felipe h•
Feb 27, 2019
Excellent material to review the security features of Apigee Edge.
By Syed M Q•
Aug 28, 2019
Great insight into securing apis with apigee with good examples
By Sarat C•
Aug 27, 2019
Course is good. We would love to see details on JWT integration
By Supriya A M•
Jan 9, 2019
A very well-explained course. Had fun in learning. Thanks Team.
By Kamolphop P•
Mar 11, 2020
Good Course for getting started with security in API system