NS
Sep 11, 2021
With no prior experience to GCP, I am able to gain knowledge in this space due to this clean and crisp course
SR
Dec 17, 2020
very nicely curated and easy to follow (working) lab.
By Normand P•
Jan 14, 2021
Monkey code; we can copy and paste without remembering what is done or understanding why
