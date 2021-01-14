Chevron Left
Back to Architecting and Installing the Apigee Hybrid API Platform

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Architecting and Installing the Apigee Hybrid API Platform by Google Cloud

4.6
stars
28 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

"This course introduces you to the fundamentals and practices used to install and manage Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for hybrid cloud. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn how to install and operate the Apigee API Platform."...

Top reviews

NS

Sep 11, 2021

With no prior experience to GCP, I am able to gain knowledge in this space due to this clean and crisp course

SR

Dec 17, 2020

very nicely curated and easy to follow (working) lab.

Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Architecting and Installing the Apigee Hybrid API Platform

By Normand P

Jan 14, 2021

Monkey code; we can copy and paste without remembering what is done or understanding why

By Naresh K S

Sep 12, 2021

With no prior experience to GCP, I am able to gain knowledge in this space due to this clean and crisp course

By Senthil R R

Dec 18, 2020

very nicely curated and easy to follow (working) lab.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder