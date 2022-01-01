University of Michigan
Django is an open-source web framework in the Python language that developers use to create and maintain clean, secure, and practical websites. Django has its own markup language and a variety of tools. Many developers prefer to use web application frameworks like Django because Django acts as a toolkit of all the required components needed for web and application development projects. This fully featured framework uses templates, which are files created with HTML code for rendering data. The content in these files can be either dynamic or static. Using Django, developers can focus more on new application components, rather than spending time on already created components.
It's valuable to learn Django because it may help you increase your interest in web applications and website work. Learning about the Django framework could help you become more knowledgeable about Web development tools like HTML, CSS, SQL, Django, JavaScript, and JSON Web Services. When you learn the basics of Django, you can use tools in its framework to pursue interests in creating content management systems (CMS), communication platforms, document administration platforms, and more. Django is a leading component, in combination with Python, for working with verification systems, email solutions, filtering systems, and data analysis solutions.
Typical jobs that use Django include roles in Python programming and the Django framework, like Python/Django developer, full stack developer, application developer, and similar development roles. Jobs in Django development usually involve reviewing code, analyzing and testing systems, debugging and modifying pages, and installing and documenting processes.
When you take an online course to learn Django, you could learn how to create and move an application from the development stage to the production stage. You may also learn about the issues that sometimes arise in web development. Taking online courses to learn Django could help you understand how to build navigation for web applications and explore how to improve the quality of Django applications. You may also learn about authentication processes in Django, as well as cookies and sessions.