Coursera Project Network
Build a user login system for a Django website
Build a user login system for a Django website

Taught in English

2,455 already enrolled

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4-6 hours
Complete at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Use a Coursera Lab, a pre-configured in-browser cloud workspace (only available on desktop)

Objectives

  • Restrict anonymous access to the Lushlyrics website

  • Secure access to the site with authentication and authorization

  • Design user-friendly password recovery

Skills you'll demonstrate

About this Project

Project plan

This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:

  1. Get the code and block unauthorized access

  2. Implement user authentication and authorization

  3. Create a pull request

