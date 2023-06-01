Build a user login system for a Django website

In this project, you’ll help Lushlyrics, a leading online music streaming service, enhance the security of its web application. You’ll implement user authentication and authorization, working on a production-level website developed using the Django framework.
Restrict anonymous access to the Lushlyrics website
Secure access to the site with authentication and authorization
Design user-friendly password recovery
Skills you'll demonstrate
About this Project
Project plan
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Get the code and block unauthorized access
Implement user authentication and authorization
Create a pull request
