Course 1 of 4 in the
Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization
Advanced Level

Those who have taken the Django for Everybody specialization, or have equivalent background.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create custom filters and templates

  • Optimize performance through caching and optimizing database operations

  • Authenticate users with Google

Skills you will gain

  • Django (Web Framework)
  • Python Programming
Course 1 of 4 in the
Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization
Advanced Level

Those who have taken the Django for Everybody specialization, or have equivalent background.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Create a Blog

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Configure the Blog

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Django Optimization

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Advanced Django Authentication

