Chevron Left
Back to Advanced Django: Building a Blog

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Django: Building a Blog by Codio

4.8
stars
30 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Code and run Django websites without installing anything! This course is designed for learners who are familiar with Python and basic Django skills (similar to those covered in the Django for Everybody specialization). The modules in this course cover a review of core Django concepts, advanced projects setups, class-based views, and other advanced topics such as proxy models, loggin, caching, and query optimization. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course. Course Learning Objectives: Initialize Django Advanced Project Setup and explain the benefits in terms of integration and security Describe different Class-Based Views and their use cases Diagnose and optimize code performance using logging, caching, and query optimization...

Top reviews

NP

Jan 27, 2022

The course was excellent, it wraps many advanced concepts that I haven't ever heard. Highly recommend this course

QM

Dec 7, 2021

As a self-taught learner I am in love with this course!! Totally recommended

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Advanced Django: Building a Blog

By Tomas G B

Feb 19, 2022

The course is of extreme quality, all lectures are well done, well redacted and thay make it really easy to learn all the concepts. Also the IDE works extraordinary well. Great subject variety. Only downside, It took me 20+h to finish it, not 10h as it says in the course page.

By Trần P N

Jan 28, 2022

The course was excellent, it wraps many advanced concepts that I haven't ever heard. Highly recommend this course

By Quop C A L M

Dec 8, 2021

As a self-taught learner I am in love with this course!! Totally recommended

By Almkdad A

Nov 29, 2021

Great, hands-on course. Rich content, with read-to-use practicing platform.

By Daniel S

Mar 27, 2022

Great material, I've really enjoyed this course.

By Ayush T

May 13, 2022

Exceptional exercises and great syllabus

By Manuel T

Feb 16, 2022

10/10

By Federico R

Mar 22, 2022

It has a lot of very good information! but the learning platform does not work correctly, and the questions and tasks seem to me not to be written correctly.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder