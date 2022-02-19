NP
Jan 27, 2022
The course was excellent, it wraps many advanced concepts that I haven't ever heard. Highly recommend this course
QM
Dec 7, 2021
As a self-taught learner I am in love with this course!! Totally recommended
By Tomas G B•
Feb 19, 2022
The course is of extreme quality, all lectures are well done, well redacted and thay make it really easy to learn all the concepts. Also the IDE works extraordinary well. Great subject variety. Only downside, It took me 20+h to finish it, not 10h as it says in the course page.
By Trần P N•
Jan 28, 2022
By Quop C A L M•
Dec 8, 2021
By Almkdad A•
Nov 29, 2021
Great, hands-on course. Rich content, with read-to-use practicing platform.
By Daniel S•
Mar 27, 2022
Great material, I've really enjoyed this course.
By Ayush T•
May 13, 2022
Exceptional exercises and great syllabus
By Manuel T•
Feb 16, 2022
10/10
By Federico R•
Mar 22, 2022
It has a lot of very good information! but the learning platform does not work correctly, and the questions and tasks seem to me not to be written correctly.