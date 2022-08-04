About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Select Topics in Python Specialization
Intermediate Level

Those who have some experience with Python. No Django experience required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Styling with Bootstrap

  • Django's MVT framework

  • Deploying Django

Skills you will gain

  • Django (Web Framework)
  • Python Programming
Instructor

Offered by

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Beginner Django Project

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Movie Reviews

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Production Django

3 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Select Topics in Python Specialization

Select Topics in Python

