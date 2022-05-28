About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization
Advanced Level

Those who have taken the Django for Everybody specialization, or have equivalent background.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Optimize the Django Rest Framework

  • Writing tests for the API

  • Integrate with ReactJS

Skills you will gain

  • Django (Web Framework)
  • Python Programming
  • JavaScript
  • React (Web Framework)
Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization
Advanced Level

Those who have taken the Django for Everybody specialization, or have equivalent background.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Testing Django Rest Framework

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Optimizing Django Rest Framework

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Django Rest Framework and Third-Party Libraries

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Integrating JavaScript and the React Framework

3 hours to complete
9 readings

About the Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization

Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework

