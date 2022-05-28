Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who are familiar with Python and basic Django skills (similar to those covered in the Django for Everybody specialization). The modules in this course cover an introduction to the the Django REST framework and handling JSON within the context of APIs, fundamentals such as serialization ViewSheets, and authentication/permissions. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course. Course Learning Objectives: Describe how the Django REST framework allows Django websites to leverage APIs Apply the Django REST framework Leverage ViewSets to map views to logic Setup authentication and configure permissions