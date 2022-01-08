Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Django: Introduction to Django Rest Framework by Codio
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who are familiar with Python and basic Django skills (similar to those covered in the Django for Everybody specialization). The modules in this course cover an introduction to the the Django REST framework and handling JSON within the context of APIs, fundamentals such as serialization ViewSheets, and authentication/permissions.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course.
Course Learning Objectives:
Describe how the Django REST framework allows Django websites to leverage APIs
Apply the Django REST framework
Leverage ViewSets to map views to logic
Setup authentication and configure permissions...
By Muhammed E B
Jan 8, 2022
It's good choice for introduction to DRF
By Federico R
Mar 25, 2022
Lots of great content, and and awesome reading. But the main problem is that the quizzes are missing a lot of QA
By Nishanth D - 4
Nov 29, 2021
Without videos it is very difficult to understand the concepts