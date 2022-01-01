- Django (Web Framework)
- Python Programming
- React (Web Framework)
- Web Development
- JavaScript
Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization
Mastering Django and the Django Rest Framework. Create a blog an an accompanying API using industry-standard tools and software packages without installing anything!
Offered By
What you will learn
Create custom filters and templates
Optimize performance through caching and optimizing database operations
Authenticate users with Google
Build an API with Django Rest Framework
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create and optimize a blog web application using Django. Learners will also create a RESTful API for the their blog, making use of the Django Rest Framework. The specialization culminates in a capstone project, where learners put all of the skills covered into practice.
Those who have taken the Django for Everybody specialization, or have equivalent background.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Advanced Django: Building a Blog
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
Advanced Django: Introduction to Django Rest Framework
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
Advanced Django: Advanced Django Rest Framework
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
Advanced Django: External APIs and Task Queuing
Code and run Django websites without installing anything!
Offered by
Codio
Codio is the hands-on learning platform supporting better outcomes in computing and tech skills education and is used by some of the world's largest and most prestigious higher education institutions to deliver engaging courses at scale.
