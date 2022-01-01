About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for people who are interested in taking their web development with Django to the next level. It is assumed that learners have are familiar with Python and have taken the Django for Everybody specialization, or have equivalent experience with Django basics. In these four courses, you will cover everything from the architecting of large web development projects, to the Django REST framework, to task queuing. These topics will prepare you to create advanced websites that integrate with popular APIs and popular JavaScript frameworks, giving you enough understanding of Django to tackle more specialized projects.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Advanced Django: Building a Blog

Advanced Django: Introduction to Django Rest Framework

Advanced Django: Advanced Django Rest Framework

Advanced Django: External APIs and Task Queuing

