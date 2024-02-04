Board Infinity
Introduction to .NET Core
Introduction to .NET Core

What you'll learn

  • Understand .NET Core's features, versions, and setup, including differences between .NET Core and .NET Framework and development environment setup.

  • Master .NET Core Architecture, CLI and core components to efficiently develop, build, test, and deploy applications using various commands and tools.

  • Learn ASP.NET Core for web applications, MVC patterns, handling responses, and configuring applications including routing and hosting environments.

  • Gain proficiency in .NET Core concepts like Dependency Injections, IoC Containers, middlewares, configuration, debugging & testing techniques.

There are 3 modules in this course

This module will provide an overview of .NET development and its components. Students will learn about the history and evolution of .NET development and its various components, including the Common Language Runtime (CLR), the .NET Framework, and .NET Core. Students will learn about the history and evolution of .NET development, including the origins of the platform, its growth and popularity, and the introduction of open-source development with .NET Core.

This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of how to develop and configure web applications using the ASP.NET Core framework. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in building and configuring web applications using ASP.NET Core. They will be able to apply best practices and design patterns to build high-quality applications that meet the needs of their clients and users.

This module will provide students with the skills necessary to build .NET Core applications. Students will learn about the various components of a .NET Core application, including its architecture, programming model, and tools. They will also learn how to create, build, and deploy .NET Core applications. Students will learn about the architecture of a .NET Core application, including the various components that make up the application and how they interact with each other. Throughout the module, students will work on a hands-on project, building a simple .NET Core application from scratch

