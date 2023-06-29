The ASP.NET Foundation course is an introductory-level course that aims to provide learners with a fundamental understanding of the ASP.NET framework and its components. The course is designed to help learners build a strong foundation in web development using ASP.NET and learn the basics of building web applications.
ASP.NET Core Foundation
This course is part of Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization
Taught in English
1,956 already enrolled
(13 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Gain a solid understanding of C# programming, the .NET framework, and how to use them to build a variety of applications.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
10 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
Introduction to ASP.net is a module designed for individuals who want to learn the ASP.net framework. The module provides a comprehensive overview of development concepts and how they relate to ASP.net. Participants will learn how to create dynamic web applications using ASP.net, including building web forms, working with server controls, and using data sources to retrieve and display information. Additionally, the course covers the basics of programming in C# and introduces participants to the .NET framework.
What's included
13 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
The C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to equip learners with a solid foundation in the syntax, concepts, and principles of C# programming language. The module covers various topics, starting with an introduction to the C# programming language, including its history and significance in modern software development. It then progresses to cover essential aspects of programming in C# such as data types and variables, including integer, floating-point, Boolean, and string types. The module also covers the use of arithmetic, logical, and comparison operators in C#, as well as expressions and their evaluation. Learners will also explore conditional statements, loops, and branching statements in C# to control program flow, as well as the basics of creating and calling methods and functions, including passing arguments and returning values.
What's included
23 videos4 readings4 quizzes
The Advanced C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to provide learners with an in-depth understanding of advanced C# programming concepts and techniques. The module covers various topics, starting with an overview of advanced programming concepts such as LINQ, delegates, and events. It then progresses to cover advanced object-oriented programming principles such as inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation, as well as advanced techniques for working with classes and objects, such as extension methods, interfaces, and abstract classes. The module also covers advanced topics in exception handling, threading, and asynchronous programming, including how to create and work with asynchronous and parallel code.
What's included
25 videos6 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
