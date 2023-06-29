Welcome to the Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications specialization! This series of courses is designed to help you develop the skills you need to build modern web applications using the powerful combination of React and ASP.NET MVC 5.
The specialization starts with ASP.NET & MVC 5 Foundation, where you will learn the basics of ASP.NET and MVC 5.. You will also explore C# Programming Fundamentals, which is essential for developing applications using the .NET framework.
The second course in the specialization is Frontend Development using React. This course will introduce you to the React JavaScript library and show you how to use it to build dynamic user interfaces for web applications. You will learn how to use React components to create reusable UI elements and build a complete React application.
The final course in the specialization is Building React Application using ASP.NET MVC5. In this course, you will learn how to build a complete web application using React and ASP.NET MVC 5. You will use the skills you learned in the previous courses to build a functional and responsive web application that can be used on desktop and mobile devices.
Applied Learning Project
Our program is highly focused on practical, hands-on learning. We understand that developers learn best by doing, so our courses and modules are designed to help learners apply what they learn in real-world scenarios. Our instructors are experienced developers who have worked on numerous Frontend projects and are well-equipped to guide learners through the practical aspects of Frontend Development & Backend with .Net Technologies.