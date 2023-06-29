Board Infinity
Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization
Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization

Build modern web apps with React and ASP.NET MVC 5. By the end of this specialization, you will have the skills and knowledge you need to build modern web applications using the powerful combination of React and ASP.NET MVC 5.

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Acquire a foundation in ASP.NET, MVC 5, and robust backend development using C#, a key in .NET framework applications.

  • Grasp core React JavaScript library principles to create dynamic UIs and master reusable React components.

  • Build fully-functional, responsive web applications using React and ASP.NET MVC 5 for optimal cross-device performance.

  • Gain hands-on experience, applying learned skills in real-world scenarios guided by experienced frontend and backend instructors.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

ASP.NET Core Foundation

Course 117 hours4.0 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain a solid understanding of C# programming, the .NET framework, and how to use them to build a variety of applications.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Asp.Net Core
Category: C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)

React Fundamentals

Course 215 hours

What you'll learn

  • Introduction to React for building user interfaces.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
Category: HTML and CSS
Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: JavaScript

Building React Application using ASP.NET MVC5

Course 320 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: Web Development
Category: asp.net
Category: MVC

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

