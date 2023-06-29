Board Infinity
React Fundamentals
Board Infinity

React Fundamentals

This course is part of Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Introduction to React for building user interfaces.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

8 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to JavaScript programming. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with JavaScript and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of JavaScript, including variables, data types, operators, control structures, and functions. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create basic programs that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating simple and effective JavaScript programs. They will be able to apply best practices and coding standards to write high-quality code that meets the needs of their clients and users.

What's included

28 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of React, a popular JavaScript library used for building user interfaces. You will learn about the key concepts of React, such as components, state, props, and JSX, and understand how they work together to create dynamic and interactive UIs.

What's included

16 videos3 readings3 quizzes

The Front End Application module built using JavaScript and React JS is a user interface layer that enables users to interact with the application. This module comprises of components and modules that are designed to provide a seamless and engaging experience to the users. The primary function of this module is to render the content and manage the user interactions in a responsive and intuitive manner. React JS is a popular library used for building web applications that offers various features like reusable components, virtual DOM, and efficient rendering. With React, developers can build complex user interfaces with ease and performance.

What's included

9 videos2 readings1 peer review

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions