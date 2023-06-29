The React Fundamentals course is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to React, the popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces. This course is ideal for web developers who are new to React or who have some experience with React and want to deepen their knowledge of the library.
React Fundamentals
This course is part of Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization
Taught in English
Introduction to React for building user interfaces.
8 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
There are 3 modules in this course
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to JavaScript programming. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with JavaScript and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of JavaScript, including variables, data types, operators, control structures, and functions. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create basic programs that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating simple and effective JavaScript programs. They will be able to apply best practices and coding standards to write high-quality code that meets the needs of their clients and users.
28 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of React, a popular JavaScript library used for building user interfaces. You will learn about the key concepts of React, such as components, state, props, and JSX, and understand how they work together to create dynamic and interactive UIs.
16 videos3 readings3 quizzes
The Front End Application module built using JavaScript and React JS is a user interface layer that enables users to interact with the application. This module comprises of components and modules that are designed to provide a seamless and engaging experience to the users. The primary function of this module is to render the content and manage the user interactions in a responsive and intuitive manner. React JS is a popular library used for building web applications that offers various features like reusable components, virtual DOM, and efficient rendering. With React, developers can build complex user interfaces with ease and performance.
9 videos2 readings1 peer review
