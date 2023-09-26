Board Infinity
.Net Full Stack Foundation
Board Infinity

.Net Full Stack Foundation

This course is part of .NET FullStack Developer Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Board Infinity

Board Infinity

7,303 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.1

(113 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand .NET framework: Master ASP.NET for dynamic web apps, emphasizing web forms, server controls, and data-driven techniques.

  • Proficiency in C#: Learn data types, variables, operators, and control program flow using conditionals and loops efficiently.

  • Advanced C# concepts: Master object-oriented principles like inheritance, polymorphism; and techniques like extension methods.

  • Delve into advanced exception handling techniques, create custom exceptions, and seamlessly implement asynchronous C# code.

Skills you'll gain

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the .NET FullStack Developer Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 3 modules in this course

Introduction to ASP.net is a module designed for individuals who want to learn the ASP.net framework. The module provides a comprehensive overview of development concepts and how they relate to ASP.net. Participants will learn how to create dynamic web applications using ASP.net, including building web forms, working with server controls, and using data sources to retrieve and display information. Additionally, the course covers the basics of programming in C# and introduces participants to the .NET framework.

13 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to equip learners with a solid foundation in the syntax, concepts, and principles of C# programming language. The module covers various topics, starting with an introduction to the C# programming language, including its history and significance in modern software development. It then progresses to cover essential aspects of programming in C# such as data types and variables, including integer, floating-point, Boolean, and string types. The module also covers the use of arithmetic, logical, and comparison operators in C#, as well as expressions and their evaluation. Learners will also explore conditional statements, loops, and branching statements in C# to control program flow, as well as the basics of creating and calling methods and functions, including passing arguments and returning values.

23 videos4 readings4 quizzes

The Advanced C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to provide learners with an in-depth understanding of advanced C# programming concepts and techniques. The module covers various topics, starting with an overview of advanced programming concepts such as LINQ, delegates, and events. It then progresses to cover advanced object-oriented programming principles such as inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation, as well as advanced techniques for working with classes and objects, such as extension methods, interfaces, and abstract classes. The module also covers advanced topics in exception handling, threading, and asynchronous programming, including how to create and work with asynchronous and parallel code.

25 videos6 readings3 quizzes

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses

