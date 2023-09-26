Embark on a deep dive into the dynamic universe of .Net Full Stack Development with this comprehensive course. This course is meticulously crafted for those venturing into the .Net domain, ensuring a solid foundational grasp.
.Net Full Stack Foundation
What you'll learn
Understand .NET framework: Master ASP.NET for dynamic web apps, emphasizing web forms, server controls, and data-driven techniques.
Proficiency in C#: Learn data types, variables, operators, and control program flow using conditionals and loops efficiently.
Advanced C# concepts: Master object-oriented principles like inheritance, polymorphism; and techniques like extension methods.
Delve into advanced exception handling techniques, create custom exceptions, and seamlessly implement asynchronous C# code.
There are 3 modules in this course
Introduction to ASP.net is a module designed for individuals who want to learn the ASP.net framework. The module provides a comprehensive overview of development concepts and how they relate to ASP.net. Participants will learn how to create dynamic web applications using ASP.net, including building web forms, working with server controls, and using data sources to retrieve and display information. Additionally, the course covers the basics of programming in C# and introduces participants to the .NET framework.
The C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to equip learners with a solid foundation in the syntax, concepts, and principles of C# programming language. The module covers various topics, starting with an introduction to the C# programming language, including its history and significance in modern software development. It then progresses to cover essential aspects of programming in C# such as data types and variables, including integer, floating-point, Boolean, and string types. The module also covers the use of arithmetic, logical, and comparison operators in C#, as well as expressions and their evaluation. Learners will also explore conditional statements, loops, and branching statements in C# to control program flow, as well as the basics of creating and calling methods and functions, including passing arguments and returning values.
The Advanced C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to provide learners with an in-depth understanding of advanced C# programming concepts and techniques. The module covers various topics, starting with an overview of advanced programming concepts such as LINQ, delegates, and events. It then progresses to cover advanced object-oriented programming principles such as inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation, as well as advanced techniques for working with classes and objects, such as extension methods, interfaces, and abstract classes. The module also covers advanced topics in exception handling, threading, and asynchronous programming, including how to create and work with asynchronous and parallel code.
Frequently asked questions
The .Net Full Stack Foundation course is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of .Net full stack development. It covers everything from basics to advanced concepts and is suitable for both beginners and those with some .Net experience.
This course is ideal for anyone aspiring to become a full stack .Net developer. It's tailored for both complete beginners as well as individuals with some experience in .Net.
There are no strict prerequisites for this course. However, a basic understanding of web development concepts can be beneficial.