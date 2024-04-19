Backend Development for .Net Full Stack

Immerse yourself in the intricate universe of .NET backend development with this comprehensive course tailored for individuals aiming to master the ASP.NET ecosystem. This three-module course is perfect for both beginners in .NET and those with some frontend experience, eager to expand their backend expertise.
There are 3 modules in this course
ASP.NET Core is a web application framework designed to build modern, cloud-based, and cross-platform web applications. It is an open-source framework that provides a flexible, scalable, and high-performance environment for developing web applications. The framework is built on top of .NET Core, a free and open-source platform for building cross-platform applications. ASP.NET Core provides a modular architecture that allows developers to use only the necessary components for their web application, making it more lightweight and faster. It also provides built-in support for dependency injection, making it easy to manage and test different parts of the application.
ASP.NET MVC (Model-View-Controller) is a web application framework developed by Microsoft for building dynamic and scalable web applications. ASP.NET MVC provides developers with a structured approach to building web applications, promoting code reusability, testability, and maintainability. It offers features such as routing, data validation, authentication, and authorization, making it suitable for developing robust and interactive web applications. Module 2 delves into advanced ASP.NET Core concepts, focusing on practical applications and enhanced functionality. Students learn to leverage Entity Framework Core for efficient data management and integration within ASP.NET Core applications. The module explores the ASP.NET MVC pipeline, providing insights into request handling and middleware configurations. Additionally, emphasis is placed on implementing robust security measures to safeguard ASP.NET Core applications against common threats.
ASP.NET Web API is a framework for building RESTful web services that can be consumed by a variety of clients, including web applications, mobile apps, and other services. In the ASP.NET Web API module, developers learn how to design, implement, and deploy web APIs using the ASP.NET framework. This module covers the basics of RESTful web services and HTTP protocol, and how they can be implemented in ASP.NET Web API. Students learn how to use attributes to define API endpoints and map HTTP requests to controller methods. They also gain an understanding of how to serialize and deserialize data using JSON and XML formats.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024
Frequently asked questions
This course focuses on providing a deep dive into backend web application development using ASP.NET, a prominent web application framework from Microsoft. It covers the creation of dynamic web applications with powerful server-side functionality using various ASP.NET technologies.
This course is best suited for individuals with prior experience in web development, especially those familiar with React and ASP.NET technologies.
It's recommended to have prior experience in web development, particularly with React. Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework or other server-side technologies will be an advantage.