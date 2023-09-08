Backend Development using ASP.Net

The second course in the ASP.NET for Experienced Developers specialization dives deeper into the development of robust and scalable backend applications using ASP.NET technologies. This course is structured around three key ASP.NET technologies: ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, and ASP.NET Web API.
Deep dive into ASP.NET Core's architecture and components, developing robust backend web applications and leveraging dependency injection.
Learn to build modern, cloud-based, cross-platform web applications using ASP.NET Core's modular architecture for lightweight, swift applications.
Acquire expertise in using ASP.NET MVC to develop web application, focusing on creating and managing views, models, and controllers with MVC pattern.
Master designing and implementing web APIs using ASP.NET, managing API endpoints, HTTP requests, and data serialization/deserialization.
There are 3 modules in this course
ASP.NET Core is a web application framework designed to build modern, cloud-based, and cross-platform web applications. It is an open-source framework that provides a flexible, scalable, and high-performance environment for developing web applications. The framework is built on top of .NET Core, a free and open-source platform for building cross-platform applications. ASP.NET Core provides a modular architecture that allows developers to use only the necessary components for their web application, making it more lightweight and faster. It also provides built-in support for dependency injection, making it easy to manage and test different parts of the application.
ASP.NET Web API is a framework for building RESTful web services that can be consumed by a variety of clients, including web applications, mobile apps, and other services. In the ASP.NET Web API module, developers learn how to design, implement, and deploy web APIs using the ASP.NET framework. This module covers the basics of RESTful web services and HTTP protocol, and how they can be implemented in ASP.NET Web API. Students learn how to use attributes to define API endpoints and map HTTP requests to controller methods. They also gain an understanding of how to serialize and deserialize data using JSON and XML formats.
The Backend development using ASP.NET course provides comprehensive training in building scalable backend applications using ASP.NET technologies. The course revolves around ASP.NET Core, MVC, and Web API, with the goal of enabling learners to handle high-traffic and complex business logic scenarios.
The ASP.NET Core module familiarizes you with the framework and its components, guides you in developing web applications, introduces the concept of dependency injection, and teaches you how to build and integrate RESTful web APIs.
The ASP.NET MVC module covers application development using ASP.NET Core components, benefits of dependency injection, and building & integrating RESTful web APIs with front-end applications.