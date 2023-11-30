C# for .NET Developers

In this comprehensive course, learners will dive deep into the foundations of C# programming, an essential component of the .NET framework. The course begins by exploring the basics of programming concepts such as variables, data types, and control structures. Then it progressively ventures into more advanced topics, including object-oriented programming (OOP).
What you'll learn
Master ASP.NET fundamentals and .NET framework components, using C# syntax for robust web application development.
Learn C# programming basics, including data types, variables, and operators for efficient data storage and manipulation.
Comprehend and apply C# control structures, such as loops and conditional statements, to control program flow and dynamics.
Dive into advanced C# topics, including LINQ, polymorphism, encapsulation, and exception handling for reliable software solutions.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
There are 3 modules in this course
Introduction to ASP.net is a module designed for individuals who want to learn the ASP.net framework. The module provides a comprehensive overview of development concepts and how they relate to ASP.net. Participants will learn how to create dynamic web applications using ASP.net, including building web forms, working with server controls, and using data sources to retrieve and display information. Additionally, the course covers the basics of programming in C# and introduces participants to the .NET framework.
13 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
The C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to equip learners with a solid foundation in the syntax, concepts, and principles of C# programming language. The module covers various topics, starting with an introduction to the C# programming language, including its history and significance in modern software development. It then progresses to cover essential aspects of programming in C# such as data types and variables, including integer, floating-point, Boolean, and string types. The module also covers the use of arithmetic, logical, and comparison operators in C#, as well as expressions and their evaluation. Learners will also explore conditional statements, loops, and branching statements in C# to control program flow, as well as the basics of creating and calling methods and functions, including passing arguments and returning values.
23 videos4 readings4 quizzes
The Advanced C# Programming Fundamentals module is designed to provide learners with an in-depth understanding of advanced C# programming concepts and techniques. The module covers various topics, starting with an overview of advanced programming concepts such as LINQ, delegates, and events. It then progresses to cover advanced object-oriented programming principles such as inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation, as well as advanced techniques for working with classes and objects, such as extension methods, interfaces, and abstract classes. The module also covers advanced topics in exception handling, threading, and asynchronous programming, including how to create and work with asynchronous and parallel code.
25 videos6 readings3 quizzes
Reviewed on Nov 29, 2023
Reviewed on Oct 15, 2023
Reviewed on Oct 1, 2023
The main objective of this course is to equip you with a solid understanding of C# programming and .NET framework. This includes everything from programming fundamentals, such as variables, data types, and control structures, to more advanced topics like object-oriented programming (OOP), LINQ, delegates, and events. By the end of the course, you should be able to build applications using these skills.
This course is designed for experienced developers. Therefore, some familiarity with programming concepts is recommended. However, the course begins with an introduction to ASP.NET and the C# programming fundamentals, so it can be useful even for those new to these specific technologies.
In in this Module, you'll learn the basics of ASP.NET, including its architecture and key components. You'll also learn to create dynamic web applications, build web forms, work with server controls, and use data sources.