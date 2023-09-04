Secure Your Data at Rest is the fifth course in the Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Professional Certificate training program. This course teaches storage security, data sovereignty, database monitoring, encryption, data masking, and using Defender for Cloud for advanced threat protection. You must secure data at rest as this will safeguard sensitive information, prevent unauthorized access, meet regulatory compliance, and ensure data confidentiality and integrity.
What you'll learn
Deploy shared access signatures (SAS).
Enable and monitor database auditing.
Enable Defender for SQL for advanced threat protection.
Deploy an Always Encrypted implementation.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will gain an understanding about storage security and data sovereignty and how data sovereignty is achieved in Azure. You will learn how to deploy shared access signatures (SAS) and generate and test SAS tokens. You will also understand about storage access policies and how to create these policies. You will learn how to manage storage account access keys and key rollover.
What's included
11 videos9 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn how to configure Azure AD user account authentication for storage. You will learn how to implement storage service encryption - while the data is at rest and in transit. You will explore the difference between blobs and files. You will also learn how to configure blob data retention policies, Azure files authentication, and a storage account to accept requests from secure connections only by enabling the secure transfer required property. You will also understand how to secure a storage endpoint.
What's included
5 videos8 readings3 assignments
In this module, you will learn to configure which users and applications have access to your SQL databases. You will also learn how to block access to your servers using SQL database firewalls. You will learn how to discover, classify, and audit the use of your data. You will learn to encrypt and protect your data while is it stored in the database. You will gain an understanding about vulnerability assessments, data discovery and classification, and auditing. You will also learn to configure and lock down your SQL database on Azure to protect your corporate data while it is stored. Finally, you will learn how to secure your Azure SQL database to keep your data secure and diagnose potential security concerns as they happen.
What's included
9 videos8 readings3 assignments
In this module, you will gain understanding of Defender for Cloud, how it works, its basic and enhanced features, and when to use Defender for Cloud. You will learn how to use data encryption, data masking, firewalls, and auditing to protect databases from attacks. You will also learn how to secure your data in transit, at rest, and on display. You will learn to configure dynamic data masking and implement transparent data encryption. You will also learn to deploy an always encrypted implementation.
What's included
10 videos6 readings3 assignments
In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
