Course 1 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Develop an Azure Function
  • Deploy an Azure Function
  • Evaluate Azure services for integration and process automation scenarios
  • Test an Azure Function
Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Automate Business Processes with Microsoft Azure

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Execute an Azure Function with triggers

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Chain Azure Functions together using input and output bindings

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Modernize workflow with Azure Functions

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 37 min), 9 readings, 10 quizzes

