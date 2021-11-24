In this course, you will learn how Azure Functions enable the creation of event-driven, compute-on-demand systems that can be triggered by various external events. You will earn how to leverage functions to execute server-side logic and build serverless architectures.
Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.
- Develop an Azure Function
- Deploy an Azure Function
- Evaluate Azure services for integration and process automation scenarios
- Test an Azure Function
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Automate Business Processes with Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Azure provides several different ways to host and execute code or workflows without using Virtual Machines (VMs) including Azure Functions, Microsoft Power Automate, Azure Logic Apps, and Azure WebJobs. In this module, you will learn about these technologies and how to choose the right one for a given scenario. You will also see how Azure Functions allow developers to host business logic that can be executed without managing or provisioning infrastructure.
Execute an Azure Function with triggers
A trigger is responsible for executing an Azure function and there are dozens of triggers to choose from. This module will show you some of the most common types of triggers and how to configure them to execute your logic.
Chain Azure Functions together using input and output bindings
Azure Functions makes it easy for your function code to integrate with data and services. In this module, you will learn to use bindings to declare the data sources to read and write, and let Azure Functions take care of the rest.
Modernize workflow with Azure Functions
In this module, you will learn how to orchestrate a long-running workflow as a set of activities using Durable Functions. You will use the Azure Functions Core Tools to create and run functions on a development computer and publish them to Azure. You will learn how to create, test, and deploy Azure Functions using Visual studio and how to manage Azure Function code.
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
