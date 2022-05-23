About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How Azure Functions enable the creation of event-driven, compute-on-demand systems that can be triggered by various external events.

Skills you will gain

  • Implement the publish-subscribe pattern in the cloud using Azure Queue storage
  • Use Azure Service Bus topics and queues in a distributed architecture to ensure reliable communications
  • Connect sending and receiving applications with Event Hubs so you can handle extremely high loads without losing data
  • Choose the right messaging technology in Azure for each communication task in a distributed application
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Certification and Exam Preparation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Implement message-based communication workflows with Azure Service Bus

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Communicate between applications with Azure Queue storage

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Enable reliable messaging for Big Data applications using Azure Event Hubs

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep

