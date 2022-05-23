Azure lets you create applications composed of various components: website front-ends, back-end services, and triggered functions that perform compute-on-demand services. Azure also includes various communication strategies to let these various components pass data to each other. In this course, you will learn how to leverage these communication services to create scalable, efficient solutions out of testable components.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.
How Azure Functions enable the creation of event-driven, compute-on-demand systems that can be triggered by various external events.
- Implement the publish-subscribe pattern in the cloud using Azure Queue storage
- Use Azure Service Bus topics and queues in a distributed architecture to ensure reliable communications
- Connect sending and receiving applications with Event Hubs so you can handle extremely high loads without losing data
- Choose the right messaging technology in Azure for each communication task in a distributed application
Microsoft
When you have an application that consists of components running on different computers, servers, and mobile devices, reliable communications between those components can be difficult and unreliable. Azure provides several technologies that you can use to communicate more reliably, including Storage queues, Event Hubs, Event Grid, and Service Bus. This module shows you how to choose the best technology for your communication task.
Implement message-based communication workflows with Azure Service Bus
In this module, you will learn how to write C# code in a custom application that sends and receives messages using Azure Service Bus topics and queues.
Communicate between applications with Azure Queue storage
In this module, you will learn how to use Azure Queue storage to handle high demand and improve resilience in your distributed applications.
Enable reliable messaging for Big Data applications using Azure Event Hubs
Implement the publish-subscribe pattern in the cloud using Azure Queue storage
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
