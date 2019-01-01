Learner Reviews & Feedback for Connect Your Services with Microsoft Azure Service Bus by Microsoft
About the Course
Azure lets you create applications composed of various components: website front-ends, back-end services, and triggered functions that perform compute-on-demand services. Azure also includes various communication strategies to let these various components pass data to each other. In this course, you will learn how to leverage these communication services to create scalable, efficient solutions out of testable components.
This course will help you prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification. This course is part of a Specialization intended for developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. It is ideal for anyone interested in preparing for the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam.
This is the second course in a program of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the exam. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
By the end of this Professional Certificate program, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure....