Feb 12, 2022
Well presented course which covers all the topics with relavant practice exercises required to pass AZ-204 certification exam.
Nov 24, 2021
Nice Course To Learn Azure Functions and serverless Architecture
By Muhammad U S•
Feb 13, 2022
By Babak A•
Jan 26, 2022
No clue is provided for API Management questions!
By GEOFFREY T T•
Jan 29, 2022
Excellent
By Dmitrii K•
Mar 26, 2022
Some quizes include questions not covered by the theoretical part of the course.
By saidi z•
Dec 17, 2021
its a good course; thank you from letting me join it
By Marcus H•
Dec 29, 2021
Beware: While the first 3 weeks can be completed on Linux, the course requires Visual Studio in week 4 which is not available on Linux.
By Louis E•
Mar 2, 2022
Stuck, poorly done, cannot continue.