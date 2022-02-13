Chevron Left
In this course, you will learn how Azure Functions enable the creation of event-driven, compute-on-demand systems that can be triggered by various external events. You will earn how to leverage functions to execute server-side logic and build serverless architectures. This course will help you prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification. This course is part of a Specialization intended for developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. It is ideal for anyone interested in preparing for the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. This is the first course in a program of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the exam. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Professional Certificate program, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure....

By Muhammad U S

Feb 13, 2022

Well presented course which covers all the topics with relavant practice exercises required to pass AZ-204 certification exam.

By Mohamed Y

Nov 24, 2021

Nice Course To Learn Azure Functions and serverless Architecture

By Babak A

Jan 26, 2022

No clue is provided for API Management questions!

By GEOFFREY T T

Jan 29, 2022

Excellent

By Dmitrii K

Mar 26, 2022

Some quizes include questions not covered by the theoretical part of the course.

By saidi z

Dec 17, 2021

its a good course; thank you from letting me join it

By Marcus H

Dec 29, 2021

B​eware: While the first 3 weeks can be completed on Linux, the course requires Visual Studio in week 4 which is not available on Linux.

By Louis E

Mar 2, 2022

Stuck, poorly done, cannot continue.

