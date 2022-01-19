In this course, you will see how web apps in Azure allow you to publish and manage your website easily without having to work with the underlying servers, storage, or network assets. Instead, you can focus on your website features and rely on the robust Azure platform to provide secure access to your site.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.
- Use deployment slots to streamline deployment and roll back a web app in Azure App Service
- Implement and deploy a web app to App Service
- Use the publishing features of Visual Studio 2019 to deploy and manage an ASP.NET Core web application hosted on Azure
- Deploy and run a containerized web app with Azure App Service
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Prepare a development environment and host a web application
In this module, you'll learn how to set up your development environment with several popular IDEs. You will see how Azure App Service enables you to build and host web applications in the programming language of your choice without managing infrastructure. You will also learn how to create a website through the hosted web app platform in Azure App Service.
Publish a web app to Azure with Visual Studio
Visual Studio and Azure App Service provide a powerful mechanism for creating, publishing, and maintaining web apps in Azure. In this module, you will learn how to use the publishing features built in to Visual Studio to deploy and manage ASP.NET Core web applications hosted on Azure.
Stage and scale apps
In this module, you will learn to deploy an app without downtime or a service interruption. You also learn how to rapidly roll back a new deployment to the previous version if it causes problems. You'll use Azure App Service to scale a web app to match planned seasonal throughput requirements and also meet demand during short-term peak events. This module also describes how to scale up a web app onto more powerful hardware to meet future requirements.
Deploy and run a containerized web app with Azure App Service
This module shows you how to create and store Docker images in Azure Container Registry. You'll see how to use these images to deploy a web app. Then, you'll learn how to configure continuous deployment so that the web app is redeployed whenever a new version of the image is released. By the end of this module, you'll be able to create and maintain web apps that use Docker images that are stored in Container Registry.
About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
