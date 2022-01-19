About this Course

Course 6 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Use deployment slots to streamline deployment and roll back a web app in Azure App Service
  • Implement and deploy a web app to App Service
  • Use the publishing features of Visual Studio 2019 to deploy and manage an ASP.NET Core web application hosted on Azure
  • Deploy and run a containerized web app with Azure App Service
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Prepare a development environment and host a web application

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Publish a web app to Azure with Visual Studio

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Stage and scale apps

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Deploy and run a containerized web app with Azure App Service

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep

