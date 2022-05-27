Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
- Describe best practices for preparing for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
- Demonstrate proficiency in the skills measured in the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
- Outline the key points covered in the Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Specialization
Prepare for Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
In this module, you’ll also have access to resources that will help you to prepare for the proctored exam, enhance your study techniques, and help develop successful exam strategies. You will have an opportunity to explore some other Microsoft certifications paths that can help to advance your career.
Recap on key topics
In this module, you will have an opportunity to recap some of the key points covered in the Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Specialization.
AZ-204 Practice Exam
In this module, you will take a practice exam that covers the skills measured in the ExamAZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure.
About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
