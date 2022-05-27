About this Course

4,479 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Describe best practices for preparing for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
  • Demonstrate proficiency in the skills measured in the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
  • Outline the key points covered in the Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Prepare for Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

27 minutes to complete

Recap on key topics

27 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

AZ-204 Practice Exam

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder