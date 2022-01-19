Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a website to Azure with Azure App Service by Microsoft
About the Course
In this course, you will see how web apps in Azure allow you to publish and manage your website easily without having to work with the underlying servers, storage, or network assets. Instead, you can focus on your website features and rely on the robust Azure platform to provide secure access to your site.
You will see how Azure App Service enables you to build and host web applications in the programming language of your choice without managing infrastructure. You will also learn how to create a website through the hosted web app platform in Azure App Service.
You will learn how to use the publishing features built into Visual Studio to deploy and manage ASP.NET Core web applications hosted on Azure. You'll use Azure App Service to scale a web app to match planned seasonal throughput requirements and also meet demand during short-term peak events. By the end of this course, you'll be able to create and maintain web apps that use Docker images that are stored in Container Registry.
This course will help you prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification. In this course, you will take a practice exam that covers key skills measured in the exam. This is the sixth course in a program of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the exam.
This course is part of a Specialization intended for developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. It is ideal for anyone interested in preparing for the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. By the end of this program you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Deploy a website to Azure with Azure App Service
By Mr C
•
Jan 18, 2022
I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn how to deploy applications to Azure App Service.