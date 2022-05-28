About this Course

Course 5 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Install Azure PowerShell locally and use it to manage Azure resources
  • Plan and manage your Azure costs
  • Install the Azure CLI locally and use it to manage Azure resources
  • Organize resources in Microsoft Azure
Course 5 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Deploy cloud resources

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Automate Azure tasks using scripts with PowerShell

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 3

1 hour to complete

Plan and manage your Azure costs

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Organize resources in Microsoft Azure

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep

