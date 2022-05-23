If your web hosting requirements aren't directly supported by the Azure Web app platform, you can leverage virtual machines to customize and control every aspect of ta webserver. In this course, you will learn how to create, configure, and manage virtual machines on Linux and Windows that host web apps.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.
In this course, you will learn how to create, configure, and manage virtual machines on Linux and Windows that host web apps.
- Create and manage a vitual machine
- Work with Windows virtual machines in Azure
- Build and run a web application with the MEAN stack
- Create and manage a Linux vitual machine
Introduction to Azure virtual machines
In this module, you will look at the decisions made before creating a VM, the options to create and manage the VM, and the extensions and services you use to manage your VM.
Create a Linux virtual machine in Azure
In this module, you will learn how to create a Linux virtual machine using the Azure portal.
Create a Windows virtual machine in Azure
In this module, you will see how Azure virtual machines (VMs) enable you to create dedicated compute resources in minutes that can be used just like a physical desktop or server machine.
Build and run a web application with the MEAN stack on an Azure Linux virtual machine
You've heard about the MEAN stack (MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, and Node.js) and you know it uses JavaScript. In this module, you will try it out by building a MEAN stack and a basic web application that stores information about books. You can use what you learned to get a jump-start on your new web site.
About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
