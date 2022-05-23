About this Course

3,376 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In this course, you will learn how to create, configure, and manage virtual machines on Linux and Windows that host web apps.

Skills you will gain

  • Create and manage a vitual machine
  • Work with Windows virtual machines in Azure
  • Build and run a web application with the MEAN stack
  • Create and manage a Linux vitual machine
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have the ability to program in a language supported by Azure and be well versed in .Net and C#.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Azure virtual machines

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Create a Linux virtual machine in Azure

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Create a Windows virtual machine in Azure

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Build and run a web application with the MEAN stack on an Azure Linux virtual machine

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder