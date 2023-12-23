Welcome to the "Fundamentals of ngRX" course, your gateway to becoming a proficient ngRx developer. This course is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge required to harness the full potential of ngRx in your Angular projects. With a focus on core concepts, advanced state management, ngRx Data, and building real-world applications, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of ngRx and its practical implementation.
Fundamentals Of NgRx
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Understand the foundational principles of NgRx and its role in Angular application development.
Efficiently set up the development environment, configure NgRx for your projects, and implement basic and advanced state management techniques.
Manage data seamlessly using NgRx Data, handling entities, collections, and data read/write operations effectively.
There are 2 modules in this course
In Module 1, "Introduction to ngRx and Core Concepts," you'll embark on a journey to master the principles of state management using ngRx in Angular applications. In Lesson 1, we'll begin by comprehending what ngRx is, setting up the development environment, and exploring the basics of state management within ngRx. In Lesson 2, we'll dive deeper into advanced state management concepts, including working with advanced reducers, effects, and selectors. This module will provide you with a strong foundation to harness the power of ngRx in Angular and efficiently manage application state.
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In Module 2, "Working with ngRx Data and Real-world Application," you'll dive deeper into leveraging ngRx in real-world scenarios. Lesson 1 introduces you to ngRx Data, covering its fundamentals, managing entities, collections, and the ins and outs of reading and writing data. In Lesson 2, we move beyond theory, guiding you through the process of building a real-world application with ngRx. This module equips you with practical knowledge to implement ngRx effectively and optimize your application for performance and debugging.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
