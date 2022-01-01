Amazon Web Services
API stands for application programming interface—which is a type of software that lets two applications talk to each other—and a serverless API uses third-party servers to provide cloud computing resources on demand. In other words, a client who uses a serverless API does not have to provide or maintain its own servers in order to run custom code, and they don't have to run code all the time—only when needed. These third-party services are referred to as backend as a service (BaaS) services. The benefits of using a serverless API include lower operational costs and engineering lead time as well as increased simplicity for the client. Examples of serverless APIs include AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure.
Positions that typically use knowledge of serverless APIs include software engineer, JavaScript full-stack developer, front-end developer, backend developer, Python developer, AWS architect, and custom cloud engineer. These jobs are often available on a freelance basis or working remotely as well as full-time career-based employment. Anyone who wants to work in careers with Amazon Web Services (AWS) also needs a knowledge of serverless APIs.
Taking online courses on Coursera can give you the opportunity to learn about the languages that are used in creating serverless APIs, including Java, Node.js, and Python. You can also learn about specific serverless APIs like Amazon Lambda. With certain courses on Coursera, you can learn how to build a serverless API, such as a RESTful serverless API on AWS, which can give you experience using CloudFormation, Lambda, and API Gateway. You also have the option of learning more about cloud computing, machine learning, and Amazon Web Services, which can enhance your understanding of serverless APIs. This can include using real-world examples of a serverless website to build your knowledge and skillset.