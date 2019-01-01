Azure: create a REST API using NodeJS Serverless Functions
Create a Function App and Serverless Functions
Understand bindings and route templates
Create an API out of the Serverless Functions
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a Function App and Serverless Functions
Understand bindings and route templates
Create an API out of the Serverless Functions
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this Guided Project, you will familiarize yourself with the basics of Azure Serverless Functions and Azure API Management using NodeJS. You're going to create a Function App and two different Serverless Functions, triggered by HTTP calls. You're going to set them up to receive data using both query parameters and path parameters, thus understanding the role of route templates. Then you're going to set up an API Management instance in order to expose them as an unique, homogeneous API that uses path parameters by using inbound processing rules. Note: before taking this Guided Project, if you don't have an Azure subscription yet, please create an Azure Free Trial beforehand at https://portal.azure.com Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Familiar with the basics of HTTP, such as GET and POST methods, query and path parameters, and basic concepts of RESTful design.
Azure API Management
Microsoft Azure
serverless
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Function App
Create a Serverless Function
Test the Serverless Function
Understand Bindings
Create the Person and Planet Functions
Understand Route Templates
Create an API Management instance
Create an Inbound Processing Rule for Routing
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.