Azure: create a REST API using NodeJS Serverless Functions

Offered By
In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create a Function App and Serverless Functions

Understand bindings and route templates

Create an API out of the Serverless Functions

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this Guided Project, you will familiarize yourself with the basics of Azure Serverless Functions and Azure API Management using NodeJS. You're going to create a Function App and two different Serverless Functions, triggered by HTTP calls. You're going to set them up to receive data using both query parameters and path parameters, thus understanding the role of route templates. Then you're going to set up an API Management instance in order to expose them as an unique, homogeneous API that uses path parameters by using inbound processing rules. Note: before taking this Guided Project, if you don't have an Azure subscription yet, please create an Azure Free Trial beforehand at https://portal.azure.com Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

Familiar with the basics of HTTP, such as GET and POST methods, query and path parameters, and basic concepts of RESTful design.

Skills you will develop

  • Azure API Management

  • Microsoft Azure

  • serverless

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a Function App

  2. Create a Serverless Function

  3. Test the Serverless Function

  4. Understand Bindings

  5. Create the Person and Planet Functions

  6. Understand Route Templates

  7. Create an API Management instance

  8. Create an Inbound Processing Rule for Routing

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder