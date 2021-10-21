Learner Reviews & Feedback for Azure: create a REST API using NodeJS Serverless Functions by Coursera Project Network
In this Guided Project, you will familiarize yourself with the basics of Azure Serverless Functions and Azure API Management using NodeJS. You're going to create a Function App and two different Serverless Functions, triggered by HTTP calls. You're going to set them up to receive data using both query parameters and path parameters, thus understanding the role of route templates. Then you're going to set up an API Management instance in order to expose them as an unique, homogeneous API that uses path parameters by using inbound processing rules.
Note: before taking this Guided Project, if you don't have an Azure subscription yet, please create an Azure Free Trial beforehand at https://portal.azure.com
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Michael B
Oct 21, 2021
Good Project. Unfortunately, out dated and i coudlnt follow the course anymore :(