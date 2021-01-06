API Testing Using Rest Assured Test Automation Tool
Understanding API and API Testing using Rest Assured tool
Sending HTTP requests - GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE
Adding assertions to HTTP response
RestAssured is one of the best test automation tools to test APIs with Java programming language. It's an open-source tool and is very easy to code using Rest Assured. It also integrates easily with Test Automation tool like TestNG This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to automate API testing using Rest Assured, how to automate and test CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations with HTTP methods like GET, POST, PUT and DELETE, understanding JSON request and response, adding assertions to the API response.
Software Testing
Functional Testing
RestAssured
Api Testing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to API Testing and sending a GET request
Sending a GET request using Rest Assured
Sending a GET request using Rest Assured with path parameter and query parameter
Understanding JSON format and JSON Path
Sending a POST request with request payload as string
Sending a POST request with request payload as Map object
Sending a PUT request
Sending a DELETE request
by TPJan 6, 2021
Good one.. but will be more good if JsonPath is also covered.
by DTApr 20, 2022
Thank you for the wonderful sessions, parallel access to project creation is a wonderful way to have the actual hand on. It helps to get the confidence in actual work.
