Building API Test Automation Framework Using Rest Assured
Understanding test automation frameworks
Writing reusable components and utilities
creating layered and structured code
API stands for Application Programming Interface which helps two independent software to communicate with each other. When an application is built, the functionalities are built first as APIs and then integrated with the frontend layer (UI). Waiting for integration to find bugs in the application will add a lot of costs. The later the bugs are found in the system, the more cost it adds to the application. API Testing helps reduce the cost as it will be performed before integration with frontend (or UI). RestAssured is one of the best test automation tools to test APIs with Java programming language. It's an open-source tool and is very easy to code using Rest Assured. This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to automate API testing using Rest Assured and build test automation frameworks, to write reusable components and utilities, to create layered and structured code and generate interactive reports
Software Testing
Framework Development
Api Testing
Test Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding Test Automation Framework and project setup
Creating automation layer and custom rest client
Writing logic in the application layer
Write first test case to test GET HTTP method in test layer
Adding test cases to test POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE HTTP methods
Method Chaining - Testing an end to end call flow
Optimizing Code
Reading configuration from config file
Utility to generate HTML reports using Extent Reports
Generate HTML report using Extent Report
Marking test status in report
