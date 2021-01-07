Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for API Testing Using Rest Assured Test Automation Tool by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
91 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

RestAssured is one of the best test automation tools to test APIs with Java programming language. It's an open-source tool and is very easy to code using Rest Assured. It also integrates easily with Test Automation tool like TestNG This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to automate API testing using Rest Assured, how to automate and test CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations with HTTP methods like GET, POST, PUT and DELETE, understanding JSON request and response, adding assertions to the API response....
By Teja P

Jan 7, 2021

Good one.. but will be more good if JsonPath is also covered.

By Ramesh P

Sep 13, 2021

Simple and Concise description

By Rallabandi S L

Mar 14, 2022

This Course was in easy understanable language and assessment also very easily can perform. I can suggest if you want to know the basic knowledge in it. It helps a lot

By MD A

Apr 11, 2022

One of best course.

By Jonas O

Nov 22, 2021

Very good

By JITENDRA R

Oct 26, 2021

Excellent

By Ashis K P

Jun 23, 2021

Awesome

By Karuna S L

Apr 25, 2022

Good

By Dipti T

Apr 21, 2022

Thank you for the wonderful sessions, parallel access to project creation is a wonderful way to have the actual hand on. It helps to get the confidence in actual work.

By Deepankar S

May 29, 2021

Great Course for Basic Knowledge

By GONCHIKARA K

Sep 14, 2021

Beginners it is good to know.

By Deep S

Mar 1, 2021

Must go for this course

By Bhushan Y

Jan 14, 2022

Good

