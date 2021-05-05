Start Your API Testing Journey With Postman Tool
131 ratings
4,046 already enrolled
Understanding the use of API and API Testing
Sending HTTP requests - GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE
Adding assertions to HTTP response
Understanding the use of API and API Testing
Sending HTTP requests - GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE
Adding assertions to HTTP response
Postman - The Collaboration Platform for API Development. Postman's features simplify each step of building an API and streamline collaboration so you can create better APIs faster. This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to test API testing using Postman, how to test CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations with HTTP methods like GET, POST, PUT and DELETE, understanding JSON request and response, adding assertions to the API response.
Functional Testing
Postman
Api Testing
API Manual Testing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to API and API Testing and setup Postman
Sending a GET request using Postman
Sending a GET request with path parameter and query parameters
Understanding JSON request and response
Sending a POST Request using Postman
Sending a PUT, PATCH and DELETE Request using Postman
Adding environment variables
Creating test and adding assertions
Basic Authentication using Postman
by BMMay 5, 2021
Good to learn API testing for Beginners. Everyone can easily learn from this with practical knowledge.
by TMJul 1, 2021
Good course for a general introduction to testing API's. It helps give a better appreciation for APIs if you consider building one yourself as well.
by DKAug 6, 2021
Excellent course. Designed for learning for beginners
by AAJan 22, 2022
Instructor explained very clearly and i understand it is very helpfull to me to work on API teting
