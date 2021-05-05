Start Your API Testing Journey With Postman Tool

In this Guided Project, you will:

Understanding the use of API and API Testing

Sending HTTP requests - GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE

Adding assertions to HTTP response

2 Hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Postman - The Collaboration Platform for API Development. Postman's features simplify each step of building an API and streamline collaboration so you can create better APIs faster. This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to test API testing using Postman, how to test CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations with HTTP methods like GET, POST, PUT and DELETE, understanding JSON request and response, adding assertions to the API response.

Skills you will develop

  • Functional Testing

  • Postman

  • Api Testing

  • API Manual Testing

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction to API and API Testing and setup Postman

  2. Sending a GET request using Postman

  3. Sending a GET request with path parameter and query parameters

  4. Understanding JSON request and response

  5. Sending a POST Request using Postman

  6. Sending a PUT, PATCH and DELETE Request using Postman

  7. Adding environment variables

  8. Creating test and adding assertions

  9. Basic Authentication using Postman

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

