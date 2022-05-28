This course helps you structure your preparation for the Professional Cloud Engineer exam. You will learn about the Google Cloud domains covered by the exam and how to create a study plan to improve your domain knowledge.
Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Network Engineer JourneyGoogle Cloud
Have 3+ years industry experience including 1+ years designing and managing solutions using Google Cloud
Describe the domains covered on the Professional Cloud Network Engineer Certification exam.
Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.
Introduction
Welcome to Preparing for the Professional Cloud Network Engineer Journey.
Designing, planning, and prototyping a Google Cloud Network
Provide an overview of the Google Cloud features that Cymbal Bank will use.
Implementing a VPC
In this module, you review Cymbal Bank’s functional requirements, so you can implement their VPC network. In particular, you consider routing, GKE clusters, firewalls, and VPC service controls. You will edit your study plan to note the skills that you must develop to design and implement the VPC network.
Configuring network services
In this module, you review Cymbal Bank’s functional requirements, regarding network services, including load balancing, Cloud CDN, Cloud Armor, Cloud NAT, Cloud DNS, and packet mirroring. You will edit your study plan to note the skills that you must develop to design and implement these services.
