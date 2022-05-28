About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

Have 3+ years industry experience including 1+ years designing and managing solutions using Google Cloud

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the domains covered on the Professional Cloud Network Engineer Certification exam.

  • Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.

Advanced Level

Have 3+ years industry experience including 1+ years designing and managing solutions using Google Cloud

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduction

22 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Designing, planning, and prototyping a Google Cloud Network

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Implementing a VPC

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Configuring network services

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

