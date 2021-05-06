Chevron Left
Postman - The Collaboration Platform for API Development. Postman's features simplify each step of building an API and streamline collaboration so you can create better APIs faster. This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to test API testing using Postman, how to test CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations with HTTP methods like GET, POST, PUT and DELETE, understanding JSON request and response, adding assertions to the API response....

BM

May 5, 2021

Good to learn API testing for Beginners. Everyone can easily learn from this with practical knowledge.

AA

Jan 22, 2022

Instructor explained very clearly and i understand it is very helpfull to me to work on API teting

By Bharat M M

May 6, 2021

By Deepak K

Aug 7, 2021

Excellent course. Designed for learning for beginners

By Maya M

Jul 8, 2021

Super for beginners

By Shah M A

Feb 4, 2021

Great

By Thamu M

Jul 1, 2021

Good course for a general introduction to testing API's. It helps give a better appreciation for APIs if you consider building one yourself as well.

By Anasuya S A

Jan 23, 2022

By Fernando G

Oct 29, 2021

I really enjoy the content. Thank you 🙌

By Sunit M

Dec 13, 2021

Great Course Learned new Concept

By Nagoormohidhin S

Jan 31, 2022

Brillant for Beginners

By Sagar D

Jan 16, 2022

By Swathi B

May 25, 2022

Excellent course

By Chandramouli A

Aug 1, 2021

Good Concepts

By Kirubashree R

Sep 29, 2021

worthwhile

By Sadu N B

Dec 13, 2021

The Author Explanation is good and crisp way to understand. Please add more number of Questions in the Quiz.

By Kavitha T

Apr 21, 2021

valuable course

By SAM C W

Mar 31, 2022

good

By Marina M

Dec 17, 2021

was good for overview, but virtual desktop did not bring anything. At some point it stopped working and i just watched the videos

By Amar A M

Aug 22, 2021

Nice course to start a career in API Testing, Also useful to clear basic concept of API testing.

