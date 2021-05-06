BM
May 5, 2021
Good to learn API testing for Beginners. Everyone can easily learn from this with practical knowledge.
AA
Jan 22, 2022
Instructor explained very clearly and i understand it is very helpfull to me to work on API teting
By Bharat M M•
May 6, 2021
By Deepak K•
Aug 7, 2021
Excellent course. Designed for learning for beginners
By Maya M•
Jul 8, 2021
Super for beginners
By Shah M A•
Feb 4, 2021
Great
By Thamu M•
Jul 1, 2021
Good course for a general introduction to testing API's. It helps give a better appreciation for APIs if you consider building one yourself as well.
By Anasuya S A•
Jan 23, 2022
By Fernando G•
Oct 29, 2021
I really enjoy the content. Thank you 🙌
By Sunit M•
Dec 13, 2021
Great Course Learned new Concept
By Nagoormohidhin S•
Jan 31, 2022
Brillant for Beginners
By Sagar D•
Jan 16, 2022
By Swathi B•
May 25, 2022
Excellent course
By Chandramouli A•
Aug 1, 2021
Good Concepts
By Kirubashree R•
Sep 29, 2021
worthwhile
By Sadu N B•
Dec 13, 2021
The Author Explanation is good and crisp way to understand. Please add more number of Questions in the Quiz.
By Kavitha T•
Apr 21, 2021
valuable course
By SAM C W•
Mar 31, 2022
good
By Marina M•
Dec 17, 2021
was good for overview, but virtual desktop did not bring anything. At some point it stopped working and i just watched the videos
By Amar A M•
Aug 22, 2021
Nice course to start a career in API Testing, Also useful to clear basic concept of API testing.